Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in two investment conferences in November.

Event: Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Time: 8:35-9:05 am ET Event: 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 Time: 11:45-12:05 pm ET

Audio webcasts of these events will be available on the investor relations section of Evolus’ website at www.evolus.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (Nasdaq: EOLS) is a performance beauty company evolving the aesthetic neurotoxin market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global, multi-product aesthetics company based on our flagship product, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Visit us at www.evolus.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

