PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud software for the global professional and financial services industries, today announced that its DealCloud platform has been named the winner of a 2022 Private Equity Wire US Award in the category of Best Deal Origination Technology. Chosen by industry voters, the awards recognize excellence among U.S.-based fund managers and service providers, highlighting the achievements of leaders and innovators in a dynamic industry.



Service provider category nominees were selected through a pre-poll of more than 100 general partners and industry influencers. This year, DealCloud was also shortlisted in three additional categories: Best Fundraising Solution, Best Investor Relations Technology, and Best Secure Work-Flow Management Solutions. More than 21,000 Private Equity Wire readers voted to choose the winners.

“We’re honored that the readers of Private Equity Wire voted us their favorite deal origination technology,” said Ben Harrison, President of Financial Services at Intapp. “It is strong validation of DealCloud’s ability to help firms effectively and efficiently source and originate deals from any location — a necessity in this increasingly competitive marketplace.”

DealCloud provides a single source of truth to help professionals manage relationships, execute deals, and easily connect with external solutions and third-party data providers. DealCloud layers integrated deal, relationship, marketing, and compliance solutions alongside the ability to easily connect to external systems and third-party data providers to unify the entire deal lifecycle from strategy through origination and execution. With DealCloud, Investors and advisors can react faster, make better decisions, strengthen and leverage relationships, and execute complex transactions.

