Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Bradley Insurance Agency, a leading commercial insurance broker based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1972 by Steve Bradley, and acquired by Kendall and Kevin Bradley in 2014, Bradley Insurance serves organizations across multiple industries and sizes. All Bradley Insurance employees, including Kendall and Kevin Bradley, will be joining MMA.

“With the addition of Bradley Insurance, we’re expanding our insurance expertise in eastern Tennessee under the direction of a highly respected and accomplished team,” commented Peter Krause, CEO of MMA’s Southeast region. “We are proud to welcome Bradley Insurance to the MMA family.”

Kendall Bradley added: “We are looking forward to continuing to tailor our services to the needs of local businesses and individuals, while also expanding our capabilities as a part of the leading global insurance broker. Joining MMA is an exciting step forward for our clients and colleagues, as we expand the ways in which we can offer innovative solutions for clients’ evolving challenges and further invest in the growth of our employees.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh+McLennan+Agency+%28MMA%29 provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy+Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver+Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

