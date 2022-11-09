Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that it has been selected by Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), a leading specialized provider of Air Navigation services, Engineering & Technical services, and consultancy in the field of Air Navigation, to provide aircraft arresting systems to the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense. Under the contract, valued at approximately $19 million, Curtiss-Wright will provide specialized arresting systems supporting both tailhook and non-tailhook equipped aircraft.

“As a leading global supplier of military aircraft arresting systems, Curtiss-Wright is proud to have been selected to provide our proven arresting solutions for the UAE, significantly enhancing the safety and security of its airbase operations,” said Lynn M. Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Furthermore, we are excited to announce that we will be providing critical content from our newly acquired U.S. and France facilities that have more than 60 years of heritage in arresting systems. We look forward to providing unparalleled support in the execution of this very important contract, and continuing to build on our relationship with Global Air Navigation Services and the UAE to support ongoing airbase safety needs.”

Curtiss-Wright is performing the work within its EMS division in the Naval & Power segment. The products covered by this agreement will be shipped to GANS from the Curtiss-Wright Engineered Arresting Systems - ESCO facility in Aston, PA, including components from the Curtiss-Wright Arresting Systems facility in Merpins, France.

Following the recent acquisition of the aerospace arresting systems business, Curtiss-Wright’s diverse arresting systems product portfolio includes energy absorbers, retractable hook cable systems, net-stanchion systems and mobile systems to support aircraft carrier and fixed land-based arresting systems. In addition, our aftermarket business supports a strong, global installed base of more than 5,000 systems worldwide.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation ( NYSE:CW, Financial) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. We leverage a workforce of 8,000 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

