MACKAY SHIELDS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1345 AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS NEW YORK, NY 10105

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $966.00Mil. The top holdings were GPOR(19.63%), DHR(11.94%), and TALO(5.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MACKAY SHIELDS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 85,871 shares in NYSE:DHR, giving the stock a 11.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $276.14 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $254.28 per share and a market cap of $186.23Bil. The stock has returned -17.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 29,336-share investment in NAS:AVGOP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 4.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1598.97 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $1406.7 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-book ratio of 9.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 147,062 shares in NAS:CHRD, giving the stock a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.26 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Chord Energy Corp traded for a price of $153.795 per share and a market cap of $6.42Bil. The stock has returned 45.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chord Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The guru established a new position worth 340,154 shares in NAS:ACWX, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.5 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $41.9 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned -24.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru established a new position worth 18,771 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $510.87 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $470.8 per share and a market cap of $189.50Bil. The stock has returned -8.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-book ratio of 9.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.16 and a price-sales ratio of 6.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.