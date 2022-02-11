Gabalex Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

540 MADISON AVENUE, SUITE 27A NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $181.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(8.84%), WMT(7.87%), and HD(7.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 120,000 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 6.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $90.82 per share and a market cap of $1,170.88Bil. The stock has returned -37.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 20,000 shares in NYSE:DHR, giving the stock a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $276.14 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $254.28 per share and a market cap of $186.23Bil. The stock has returned -17.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.00 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 5,000 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/02/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $546.24 per share and a market cap of $511.94Bil. The stock has returned 21.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-book ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Gabalex Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 75,000 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 11/02/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $36.125 per share and a market cap of $290.41Bil. The stock has returned -22.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought 20,000 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 120,000. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/02/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $99.225 per share and a market cap of $252.72Bil. The stock has returned 16.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.