Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $748.00Mil. The top holdings were ACHC(2.61%), KNSL(2.50%), and GTLS(2.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 105,039-share investment in NAS:SITM. Previously, the stock had a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.83 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, SiTime Corp traded for a price of $92.455 per share and a market cap of $1.94Bil. The stock has returned -66.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SiTime Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-book ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.72 and a price-sales ratio of 7.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 272,020 shares in NYSE:CALX, giving the stock a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.46 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Calix Inc traded for a price of $73.73 per share and a market cap of $4.81Bil. The stock has returned 12.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Calix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 103.59, a price-book ratio of 7.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.82 and a price-sales ratio of 6.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 126,975 shares in NAS:WING, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.51 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Wingstop Inc traded for a price of $151.91 per share and a market cap of $4.64Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wingstop Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 109.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.14 and a price-sales ratio of 14.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 350,935-share investment in NAS:HALO. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.2 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $47.555 per share and a market cap of $6.72Bil. The stock has returned 23.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-book ratio of 22.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.22 and a price-sales ratio of 14.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lisanti Capital Growth, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ITCI by 243,310 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.24.

On 11/02/2022, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc traded for a price of $44.89 per share and a market cap of $4.34Bil. The stock has returned 0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.32 and a price-sales ratio of 29.86.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

