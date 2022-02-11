Hudock, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 Market Street Williamsport, PA 17701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 816 stocks valued at a total of $296.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.39%), IJH(7.74%), and IJR(7.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hudock, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hudock, Inc. bought 92,528 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 92,965. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.15 per share and a market cap of $37.57Bil. The stock has returned -17.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 15,811 shares in NAS:QQQM, giving the stock a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.94 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF traded for a price of $112.99 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

The guru established a new position worth 21,122 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.09 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.805 per share and a market cap of $29.30Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 40,666 shares in BATS:COWZ, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.7 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $46.565 per share and a market cap of $8.83Bil. The stock has returned 3.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

Hudock, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:MGV by 16,040 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.52.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $100.51 per share and a market cap of $5.66Bil. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.