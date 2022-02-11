OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund is a public pension fund headquartered in Tigard in the state of Oregon. The fund is managed by the Oregon State Treasury and is under direction of the Oregon Investment Council, which is currently headed by Chair Katherine J. Durant. The State Treasury of Oregon does not directly administer the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System but rather is directed by its own independent board and administered by its own agency. The Public Employees Retirement System itself was established in 1946 and the fund services to provide for the system. The fund conducts its research both internally and externally and has portfolios for private equity, real estate, alternatives, and opportunity. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund allocates the majority of its assets in the U.S. Large and Mid-Cap portfolio and also allocates to the Non-U.S. Dev Large and Mid-Cap, Emerging Markets, U.S. Small and Micro Cap, and Non-U.S. Dev Small and Micro Cap portfolios, in order of decreasing allocations. The fund strives to allocate three quarters of its assets in active portfolios and the remaining in passive portfolios.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1557 stocks valued at a total of $6.32Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.04%), MSFT(2.79%), and UNH(1.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 367,421 shares in NAS:SNY, giving the stock a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.56 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $43.2 per share and a market cap of $107.82Bil. The stock has returned -12.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 727,000 shares in NYSE:BTI, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.07 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, British American Tobacco PLC traded for a price of $37.9 per share and a market cap of $85.18Bil. The stock has returned 17.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, British American Tobacco PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 820,000 shares in NYSE:SU, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.59 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Suncor Energy Inc traded for a price of $34.41 per share and a market cap of $47.85Bil. The stock has returned 36.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Suncor Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,396,026 shares in NYSE:MFC, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.54 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Manulife Financial Corp traded for a price of $16.66 per share and a market cap of $31.45Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Manulife Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 479,000 shares in NYSE:CNQ, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.36 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $59.7 per share and a market cap of $68.89Bil. The stock has returned 44.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.