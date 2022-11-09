Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that it has received APPEALIE’s 2022 SaaS Customer Success Award as part of the 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Awards.

Marchex received the award for the use of its conversation intelligence capabilities to go "above and beyond" in helping a national computer repair and support services company that relies heavily on phone calls to land new customers and drive new business in a competitively accelerating space. The company’s conversation intelligence platform, a multichannel suite of products that uses Marchex’s powerful artificial intelligence technology, empowers sales teams to improve sales outcomes while delivering better buying experiences. The SaaS Customer Success Award category winners were selected from entrants who are able to demonstrate the best customer success stories and outcomes. This is the second consecutive APPEALIE award for Marchex, as the company received the Overall SaaS Award in the Analytics + Business Intelligence Category of the 2021 awards.

By analyzing the content of voice and text conversations, Marchex conversation intelligence helps its business customers turn strategic insights into the actions that win more business. The Marchex customer featured in the SaaS Customer Success Award was able to obtain actionable conversation insights processed by Marchex’s conversation intelligence that identified time sensitive missed sales opportunities that the customer was able to rescue, resulting in more than a 3,000% monthly ROI, and overall improved call handling performance results. Key end-users who interact with Marchex’s solutions include brand managers, general managers, sales managers, marketing managers and sales representatives. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including automotive manufacturing, automotive services, home services, healthcare, real estate, and senior living, comprising many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

“Receiving a customer success award is particularly gratifying for Marchex, as we have placed the highest priority on helping our business customers solve their mission-critical business problems along the customer journey that ultimately lead to increased sales,” said Ryan Polley, Marchex Chief Operating Officer. “We developed our conversation intelligence platform specifically for this purpose by helping customers increase sales efficiency, boost sellers’ productivity, prioritize leads, and rescue lost sales. We are committed to continue leading the industry on the innovation front, while retaining the core focus on helping our customers thrive.”

About Marchex

Marchex%26rsquo%3Bs award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com%2Fblog or %40marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com%2FMarchex)

