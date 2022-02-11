TOBAM recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TOBAM is an investment management firm based out of Paris, France. The company was established in 2006 by Yves Choueifaty, who continues to have an active role in the company acting as its CEO, CIO, and president. TOBAM has grown from its inception to now operate with 35 financial professionals from 11 different nationalities located in its headquarters in Paris and additional location in New York. Since its inception, all of the company’s portfolios have been managed by the Portfolio Management & Research team, which currently has 13 employees. TOBAM conducts its research internally and utilizes a quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity and commodity market on a global scale. TOBAM invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up almost a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, utilities and telecommunications, health care, information technology, materials, and energy sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top 10 holdings make up just under a third of its total asset allocations and the company has a relatively high turnover rate of approximately 47.7%. TOBAM holds approximately $7.7 billion in total assets under management spread across 125 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from just under $1 billion back in 2011 to well over 7 times that amount today. TOBAM mainly caters to pension and profit sharing plans, which alone makes up over half of its client base. All of the company’s strategies are managed with TOBAM’s patented Anti-Benchmark methodology and include a variety of regional offerings such as France, Japan, Canada, and U.S. and Global, World, Emerging Markets, and All Countries World offerings.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 430 stocks valued at a total of $1.43Bil. The top holdings were MRK(2.87%), PFE(2.86%), and GIS(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TOBAM’s top five trades of the quarter.

TOBAM reduced their investment in NAS:EA by 135,769 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.49.

On 11/02/2022, Electronic Arts Inc traded for a price of $126.035 per share and a market cap of $35.11Bil. The stock has returned -10.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Electronic Arts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-book ratio of 4.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, TOBAM bought 139,414 shares of NYSE:DVA for a total holding of 207,290. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.7.

On 11/02/2022, DaVita Inc traded for a price of $70.49 per share and a market cap of $6.30Bil. The stock has returned -33.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DaVita Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-book ratio of 11.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TOBAM reduced their investment in NYSE:LUMN by 1,147,244 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.18.

On 11/02/2022, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.295 per share and a market cap of $7.69Bil. The stock has returned -30.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TOBAM reduced their investment in NYSE:DPZ by 31,556 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $379.59.

On 11/02/2022, Domino's Pizza Inc traded for a price of $337.05 per share and a market cap of $11.80Bil. The stock has returned -30.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domino's Pizza Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TOBAM reduced their investment in NAS:ALNY by 79,236 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.74.

On 11/02/2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $211.33 per share and a market cap of $26.19Bil. The stock has returned 26.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.99 and a price-sales ratio of 26.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.