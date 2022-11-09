ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” or “our”) (: GTN) announced today that it will launch a new in-house division to provide news research and news consulting services for its television stations on January 1, 2023.



Historically, Gray has utilized some of the finest news consultants in the country to provide these services for a handful of its markets each year. Gray’s scale now allows it to transition from outside vendors to an in-house team of experts. The efficiencies resulting from this transition will enable more of our stations, regardless of market size, to benefit from the local market research and strategic advice that have often been available only to larger market news stations.

Gray has hired veteran journalist and consultant Chris Archer to lead this effort in the new role of Vice President of Research and Consulting. Chris has a proven track record of developing winning media strategies and brand success throughout his career, including the last twelve years at SmithGeiger. Prior to that, Chris spent four years as the news director at the Honolulu television stations then-owned by Raycom Media, during which time he launched the Hawaii News Now local newscasts.

Chris will be reunited with veteran news researcher Tony Calfo as Director of Research. Tony has led research strategy for the last three years at Screen Engine/ASI. He previously held a key role designing and executing media research projects as Vice President, Research Strategies for SmithGeiger.

Chris and Tony both join Gray on January 1st. “We are thrilled to welcome Chris and Tony to Gray. With their extensive experience and accomplishments, they are the right team to lead this important initiative,” said Gray Television Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith.

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.

