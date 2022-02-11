Matthew 25 Management Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $243.00Mil. The top holdings were GS(17.62%), FDX(7.34%), and PII(6.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matthew 25 Management Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 25,000 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 37,000. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/02/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $226.0894 per share and a market cap of $719.40Bil. The stock has returned -43.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-book ratio of 18.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.40 and a price-sales ratio of 10.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 18,500 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 78,500. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/02/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $97.2723 per share and a market cap of $989.25Bil. The stock has returned -41.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-book ratio of 7.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:FDX by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $211.05.

On 11/02/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $157.165 per share and a market cap of $41.16Bil. The stock has returned -31.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced their investment in NAS:META by 13,500 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/02/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $93.38 per share and a market cap of $249.14Bil. The stock has returned -71.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Matthew 25 Management Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:MSGE by 27,500 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.12.

On 11/02/2022, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $47.845 per share and a market cap of $1.70Bil. The stock has returned -33.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -48.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

