FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 119 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(9.55%), MSFT(7.18%), and GOOGL(6.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:META by 20,278 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/02/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $93.38 per share and a market cap of $249.14Bil. The stock has returned -71.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 29,753 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.42 per share and a market cap of $37.38Bil. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 20,110 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 257,770. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $90.82 per share and a market cap of $1,170.88Bil. The stock has returned -37.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 4.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, FAGAN ASSOCIATES, INC. bought 79,915 shares of NYSE:KMI for a total holding of 124,455. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.78.

On 11/02/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $18.115 per share and a market cap of $40.76Bil. The stock has returned 13.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 22,847 shares in NYSE:MOS, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.68 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, The Mosaic Co traded for a price of $54.01 per share and a market cap of $18.80Bil. The stock has returned 32.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Mosaic Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

