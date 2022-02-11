Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

LEVEL 31, 259 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY, C3 2000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $776.00Mil. The top holdings were AEE(13.21%), AEP(13.04%), and DUK(10.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:EIX by 573,930 shares. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.18.

On 11/02/2022, Edison International traded for a price of $59.19 per share and a market cap of $22.81Bil. The stock has returned -1.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edison International has a price-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 359,880-share investment in NYSE:NEE. Previously, the stock had a 2.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $84.84 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $77.37 per share and a market cap of $152.68Bil. The stock has returned -7.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-book ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.71 and a price-sales ratio of 7.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AEP by 164,420 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.87.

On 11/02/2022, American Electric Power Co Inc traded for a price of $88.4 per share and a market cap of $45.50Bil. The stock has returned 7.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:AEE by 144,730 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.29.

On 11/02/2022, Ameren Corp traded for a price of $82.085 per share and a market cap of $21.22Bil. The stock has returned 0.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ameren Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.13 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Maple-Brown Abbott Ltd reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 77,620 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.67.

On 11/02/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $178.95 per share and a market cap of $44.81Bil. The stock has returned 70.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -673.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.