Sicart Associates LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 77 stocks valued at a total of $282.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(9.45%), ALB(6.55%), and KHC(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sicart Associates LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sicart Associates LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 40,865 shares. The trade had a 2.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $154.045 per share and a market cap of $48.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Sicart Associates LLC bought 13,580 shares of NAS:ILMN for a total holding of 26,929. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.38.

On 11/02/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $218.1275 per share and a market cap of $34.47Bil. The stock has returned -47.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 92.33 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 8,704 shares in NAS:ADBE, giving the stock a 0.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $378.38 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $314.82 per share and a market cap of $146.94Bil. The stock has returned -50.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-book ratio of 10.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Sicart Associates LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ALB by 10,055 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.29.

On 11/02/2022, Albemarle Corp traded for a price of $268.79 per share and a market cap of $32.68Bil. The stock has returned 9.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albemarle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 125.68, a price-book ratio of 5.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.21 and a price-sales ratio of 7.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Sicart Associates LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 20,257 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 11/02/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $99.225 per share and a market cap of $252.72Bil. The stock has returned 16.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-book ratio of 5.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

