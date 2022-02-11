Lee Financial Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 935 stocks valued at a total of $535.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(10.52%), IJH(10.07%), and FNDX(6.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lee Financial Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lee Financial Co bought 35,088 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 116,046. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.92 per share and a market cap of $2,383.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-book ratio of 47.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.44 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Lee Financial Co bought 8,309 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 245,493. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $241.36 per share and a market cap of $61.94Bil. The stock has returned -13.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Lee Financial Co bought 21,779 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 63,527. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.7.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $83.98 per share and a market cap of $11.77Bil. The stock has returned -29.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Lee Financial Co bought 15,958 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 151,002. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.19 per share and a market cap of $12.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Lee Financial Co bought 54,072 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 89,861. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.045 per share and a market cap of $26.00Bil. The stock has returned -22.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

