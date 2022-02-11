Summit X, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 246 stocks valued at a total of $339.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.58%), AAPL(5.79%), and ESGU(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit X, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit X, LLC bought 30,539 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 81,109. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.33 per share and a market cap of $292.70Bil. The stock has returned -15.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Summit X, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 60,587 shares. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $149.28 per share and a market cap of $53.18Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Summit X, LLC bought 243,811 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 384,717. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.3888 per share and a market cap of $21.22Bil. The stock has returned -14.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 33,008 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.09 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.84 per share and a market cap of $24.71Bil. The stock has returned -32.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Summit X, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 40,003 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.15.

On 11/02/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $62.855 per share and a market cap of $100.35Bil. The stock has returned -51.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 3.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

