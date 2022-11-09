Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) (“Everest”), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today unveiled a refreshed brand, including a new logo and visual identity reflecting its positioning and commitment to underwrite opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be part of the Everest community, and today that pride is palpable among our global colleagues who inspired our brand and shape our company’s future,” said Juan C. Andrade, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everest. “From the reimagined mountain to the digitally optimized logo and design system, our refreshed brand honors Everest’s core values, growth, and strong performance in a contemporary reflection of who we are, where we are headed, and our mission to provide protection and opportunity in an increasingly complex risk environment.”

The colors and typography in Everest’s new visual identity were purposefully designed to mirror the diversity of its stakeholders and the digital-first world. The logo features a modernized “E,” a nod to the company’s legacy mountain imagery, which is symbolic of its more than 50-year history of strength, stability and endurance. The brand is now set in Everest’s new “signature blue,” an intentionally vibrant shade designed to optimize screen-based, digital communications. Avenir Next, the brand’s future-forward typeface is recognized globally for its humanist features and reflects the company’s reputation for transparency and trust, resulting in long-standing customer and partner relationships.

This brand refresh is another step forward in Everest’s ambitions and execution of its long-term strategic plan outlined last year to the investment community. It is the product of exhaustive research to develop a brand positioning that speaks directly to Everest’s values and stakeholders, as well as the company’s long-standing commitment to giving back through philanthropic efforts and volunteerism on a both a global and local scale. The identity brings together the strength of Everest’s purpose-driven culture and people-first philosophy that unifies the company’s work in more than 100 countries around the world. All these elements are creatively captured in a feature+brand+film, which the company produced to accompany the launch.

“Never before has the work we do been more consequential, making this the perfect moment to unveil our brand evolution,” continued Juan C. Andrade. “It comes at a pivotal time for our company and stakeholders as Everest continues to diversify and progress as a top performing investor and customer platform in the P&C market. We are expanding our primary insurance business to benefit more people and places worldwide, while simultaneously building on our position as a preeminent global reinsurance leader and preferred partner. Our ability to consistently deliver outstanding service and unmatched risk solutions, coupled with our strong, inclusive culture sets Everest apart. While modeling risk is the core of our business, humanity is the spirit that drives it. We are proud of how our refreshed brand brings this powerful value proposition to life.”

This transformation comes on the heels of the company’s recent announcement that it has further expanded its primary insurance operations in Europe with the official opening of two new branches in Paris, France and Düsseldorf, Germany. Everest will continue to advance its international expansion plans, with a third European branch opening in Madrid, Spain this year, which follows its recent growth in Chile and Singapore.

