COOPER/HAIMS ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHE(18.03%), VGK(11.02%), and IVV(7.83%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COOPER/HAIMS ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 341,297-share investment in NYSE:WBT. Previously, the stock had a 5.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.95 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Welbilt Inc traded for a price of $24.01 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned 2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Welbilt Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-book ratio of 10.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

COOPER/HAIMS ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 76,554 shares. The trade had a 2.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.86 per share and a market cap of $44.79Bil. The stock has returned -12.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

COOPER/HAIMS ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 66,177 shares. The trade had a 2.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.63 per share and a market cap of $20.79Bil. The stock has returned -11.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

COOPER/HAIMS ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:JCPB by 56,821 shares. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.85.

On 11/02/2022, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.1 per share and a market cap of $487.24Mil. The stock has returned -15.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

COOPER/HAIMS ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHZ by 49,832 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.4.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.68 per share and a market cap of $6.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

