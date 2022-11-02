Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday November 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 10, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link:
https://www.redeye.se/events/847782/live-q-neonode

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3659568/1647039.pdf

Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-3q-invitation-to-earnings-call-november-2022,c3109083

Neonode 3Q Invitation to Earnings Call November 2022

favicon.png?sn=IO23038&sd=2022-11-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-to-report-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-10-2022-301666270.html

SOURCE Neonode

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO23038&Transmission_Id=202211020938PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO23038&DateId=20221102
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles