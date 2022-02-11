Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

20900 NE 30TH AVENUE AVENTURA, FL 33180

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $365.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(12.40%), HOOD(10.54%), and XLK(6.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLK by 50,294 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 11/02/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $126.68 per share and a market cap of $38.38Bil. The stock has returned -21.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VFH by 68,745 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.84.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Financials ETF traded for a price of $83.56 per share and a market cap of $8.87Bil. The stock has returned -14.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Financials ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

The guru sold out of their 43,935-share investment in ARCA:XAR. Previously, the stock had a 1.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $104.33 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $106.32 per share and a market cap of $1.28Bil. The stock has returned -11.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 44,183 shares of BATS:ITA for a total holding of 81,866. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.67.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF traded for a price of $107.2 per share and a market cap of $4.02Bil. The stock has returned 3.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Evolution Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 9,957 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 126,500. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $383.1 per share and a market cap of $365.79Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

