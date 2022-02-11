Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

OTEMACHI FIRST SQUARE, 1-5-1 TOKYO, M0 100-0004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $295.00Mil. The top holdings were SPXL(45.46%), SPY(18.63%), and QQQ(14.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought 63,957 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 153,979. The trade had a 7.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $383.1 per share and a market cap of $365.79Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought 334,372 shares of ARCA:SPXL for a total holding of 2,504,450. The trade had a 6.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.53.

On 11/02/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares traded for a price of $64.36 per share and a market cap of $2.54Bil. The stock has returned -50.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

During the quarter, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought 53,412 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 163,436. The trade had a 4.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/02/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $274.81 per share and a market cap of $149.40Bil. The stock has returned -29.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 176,079 shares. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 11/02/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $62.31 per share and a market cap of $319.36Bil. The stock has returned -44.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.42 and a price-sales ratio of 5.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought 58,894 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 58,918. The trade had a 3.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $154.045 per share and a market cap of $48.77Bil. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.