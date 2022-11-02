PR Newswire

Developers of all skill levels recognized for innovative apps that help solve real-world issues impacting businesses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced the winners of the third annual Pega Community Hackathon. The six-week event attracted more than 1,100 registrants of all skill levels sharing the ultimate goal of building meaningful apps that help solve real-world business and social problems that continue to emerge.

Participants used Pega's visual and intuitive low-code development environment to build their solutions that help businesses adapt to rapid changes in an increasingly complex world. This year's Hackathon had the most registrations to date with a 70 percent increase from the previous year.

A team of developers from IQZ Systems received the Best in Show award for their Heal & Hale entry, a solution to improve employee mental health leveraging Pega's chatbot, natural language processing, next-best action, and Pega Process AI™ capabilities. The easy-to-use offering helps users express their emotional state and guides them with intelligence-based recommendations on how they can prioritize their wellness.

Other prize category winners include:

The Runner Up Award to the Blue Rose Technologies team for creating their TravelGreen solution, which calculates, tracks, and manages the carbon footprint of employee travel.

to the Blue Rose Technologies team for creating their TravelGreen solution, which calculates, tracks, and manages the carbon footprint of employee travel. The Top Student Award to the Chennai Institute of Technology team for their Pre-Cure solution that provides suggestions on medicinal treatment based on the disease and description of medication, as well as enables the purchase and delivery of medication.

to the Chennai Institute of Technology team for their Pre-Cure solution that provides suggestions on medicinal treatment based on the disease and description of medication, as well as enables the purchase and delivery of medication. The Social Impact Award to the Accenture team for their Study Assist solution that tracks study progress and provides personalized assistance and guidance for teachers, students, and parents using Pega's AI-powered decisioning capabilities.

to the Accenture team for their Study Assist solution that tracks study progress and provides personalized assistance and guidance for teachers, students, and parents using Pega's AI-powered decisioning capabilities. The Best Use of App Studio Award to the Capgemini GmbH team for creating The Crib, a solution that provides practical guidance in the form of detailed advice and resources for new parents as they manage the often confusing and overwhelming world of parenting.

to the Capgemini GmbH team for creating The Crib, a solution that provides practical guidance in the form of detailed advice and resources for new parents as they manage the often confusing and overwhelming world of parenting. The Best Use of Business Workflow Application Award to the Aaseya IT Service Pvt Ltd team for their AIMF solution that assists government agencies in performing thorough inspections of critical services including health, food, hospitals, security, buildings, roads, environment, industries, and hospitality.

to the Aaseya IT Service Pvt Ltd team for their AIMF solution that assists government agencies in performing thorough inspections of critical services including health, food, hospitals, security, buildings, roads, environment, industries, and hospitality. The Community Choice Award to the Citi team for their Delete Pega Application Wizard solution that automates the entire application deletion process seamlessly, reducing significant manual effort, saving time, and improving overall accuracy.

A panel of judges evaluated submissions based on level of innovation, real-world impact, and execution. Entries ranged in developer experience from Pega professionals to students and recent graduates to citizen developers. All apps were built on Pega PlatformTM, Pega's low-code platform for AI-based decisioning and workflow automation.

Award winners shared $24,500 in prizes and are prominently featured on Pega Community. The Social Impact Award winning Accenture team will have a donation made in their name to a Pega-approved charity of choice.

Quotes & Commentary

"The annual Pega Community Hackathon challenges diverse teams to think differently and solve problems in new ways," said Stephanie Louis, senior director, digital client experience, Pega. "Submitting more entries than ever before, our ecosystem of partners, clients, and students created innovative apps that tackled some of the biggest challenges businesses face today. We congratulate the winning teams for their hard work and innovation, as well as everyone who submitted entries and took the opportunity to develop skills that will help increase the success of future Pega projects."

"Supporting employees' mental health continues to be incredibly important to employers and we wanted to create a solution to address that," said Saravanan Pillai, COO, IQZ Systems. "Pega's low-code platform offers the right tools to quickly build an intelligent and personalized solution to help employees' mental health – both for awareness and overall wellness. We are thrilled to receive the Best in Show award in this year's Pega Community Hackathon and are grateful for the opportunity to participate."

