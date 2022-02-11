MONECO Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 246 stocks valued at a total of $250.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.07%), JNJ(3.98%), and VUG(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONECO Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 45,872 shares in NAS:BSJQ, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.52 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon traded for a price of $22.53 per share and a market cap of $198.53Mil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bon has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, MONECO Advisors, LLC bought 16,569 shares of NAS:CDC for a total holding of 89,808. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.01.

On 11/02/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $62.8547 per share and a market cap of $2.06Bil. The stock has returned -3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, MONECO Advisors, LLC bought 14,404 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 94,969. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.78 per share and a market cap of $40.43Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 18,126 shares in NAS:PTNQ, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.25 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF traded for a price of $49.97 per share and a market cap of $668.70Mil. The stock has returned -13.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.63.

During the quarter, MONECO Advisors, LLC bought 19,840 shares of BATS:PTLC for a total holding of 69,360. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 11/02/2022, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $37.7476 per share and a market cap of $2.12Bil. The stock has returned -6.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

