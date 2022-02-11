Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $219.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(24.00%), AGG(12.18%), and BND(10.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. bought 164,354 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 277,026. The trade had a 7.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.9 per share and a market cap of $76.53Bil. The stock has returned -15.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 192,752 shares. The trade had a 6.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.28 per share and a market cap of $79.82Bil. The stock has returned -15.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. bought 51,280 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 352,583. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $53.44 per share and a market cap of $25.88Bil. The stock has returned -25.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. bought 23,911 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 35,416. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.21 per share and a market cap of $12.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Astoria Strategic Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 44,514 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.7127 per share and a market cap of $18.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

