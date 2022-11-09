P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, is scheduled to participate in a “fireside chat” at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 2:35 p.m. PST in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be available from the Investor+Relations portion of the P3 Health Partners website.

