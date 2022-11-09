ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. ( CRMT) today announced its 14th annual Holiday Toy Drive to be conducted during November. The company’s goal is to collect 30,000 toys for sharing with 25 children’s hospitals.



All 154 Car-Mart dealerships in its 12-state area will serve as toy donation destinations for customers and local communities. In 2021, the company collected 22,200 toys.

“It’s a season of giving, and America’s Car-Mart is working hard to make a difference in our communities,” said Jeff Williams, CEO. “We are proudly continuing our tradition of conducting our holiday toy drive so we can deliver holiday cheer to thousands of children in the hospital during the holiday. At Car-Mart, we believe there’s purpose in what we do, and every day we come to work to do all we can to help our customers and our communities.”

“Just thinking of children in the hospital over the holidays is heart-wrenching. So, it’s this visual that inspires us to rally together to help these kids,” added Leon Walthall, Chief Operating Officer, who started the toy drive in 2009. “One of Car-Mart’s core values is compassion, and it plays out every day with our associates, customers, and communities. We’re all about service and kindness to others.”

Several long-time business partners of Car-Mart are partnering with the company to support the toy drive. KBecks Transport, an auto hauler for Car-Mart; Shred-it, a world-leading solution for document or hard drive destruction; and AutoZone, the largest U.S. aftermarket automotive parts and accessories provider, will collect toys and also donate money to purchase toys.

The company welcomes anyone (no purchase necessary) to donate new, unwrapped toys as part of its Holiday Toy Drive. Toys can be dropped off Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at any America’s Car-Mart.

“It’s been a challenging year for many of us, and our amazing associates can’t wait to deliver the toys to the kids,” Williams concluded. “We hope the toys we collect can bring joy to children this holiday season and throughout the year."

For more information, and to track the toy collection, visit Car-Mart.com. Follow Car-Mart on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States, focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Contacts: Jeff Williams, CEO at (479) 464-9944 or Vickie Judy, CFO at (479) 464-9944