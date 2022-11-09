Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced Gene Padgett will join the company as SVP, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer effective November 1, 2022. Mr. Padgett will be an integral leader on the finance team overseeing the Company’s accounting and SEC reporting functions, and reporting directly to Avner Applbaum, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Valmont, Mr. Padgett was SVP and Chief Accounting Officer for DXP Enterprises, a distributor of maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) products and services. He previously held controllership and tax roles at Enbridge Energy (formerly Spectra Energy Corporation) and Duke Energy Corporation and spent over 5 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a BBA in Accounting from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Gene is a well-rounded executive with the deep strategic and tactical expertise necessary to further advance our global finance and controllership organization,” said Mr. Applbaum. “With nearly three decades of experience and a demonstrated track record of success, he will play a key role in implementing advanced technology and automation to streamline processes, redeploy capital and strategically position talent. We are pleased to have him on the Valmont management team and look forward to his leadership.”

Applbaum continued, “Additionally, I’m pleased to announce that Tim Francis has been appointed Senior Vice President and Finance Business Partner, Global Operations, a newly-created position with a matrixed reporting structure to me and Diane Larkin, Executive Vice President, Global Operations. Tim is an accomplished financial executive, whose career with Valmont spans more than 8 years as SVP and Corporate Controller, with previous financial leadership roles at Burlington Capital Group LLC and America First Multifamily Investors L.P. His expertise and leadership will help drive several strategic operational excellence initiatives, including industry 4.0, advanced manufacturing and supply chain optimization as we continue to streamline operating models and maximize the efficiency of our global footprint.”

