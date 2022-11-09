Schwab Advisor ServicesTM continues to expand and enhance its trailblazing Independent Difference campaign, an education and advertising campaign that uses national TV, print, digital and social media advertising to raise awareness among high-net-worth investors about the many advantages of working with an independent registered investment advisor.

Schwab has long championed the RIA model through advertising that profiles actual independent advisors who custody with Schwab. The campaign articulates why many investors, as they explore their options, owe it to themselves to understand what makes independent investment advisors stand apart from other financial professionals.

The campaign has generated more than 2 billion ad impressions and attracted over 3 million visitors to FindYourIndependentAdvisor.com, Schwab’s independent advisor education center, where investors can learn about the RIA model and how to make an informed choice when choosing an advisor.

“We firmly believe independent RIAs play a vital role in providing trusted financial advice that helps investors achieve their life goals, which is why we’ve been champions of the RIA model for more than 30 years,” said Bernie Clark, head of Schwab Advisor Services. “As the leading custodian to independent advisors, we’re proud to dedicate our energy and resources to raise awareness of the independent difference.”

Directory adds advisors who custody with TD Ameritrade

The website also hosts an advisor+directory of more than 2,300 RIA firms, through which visitors can conduct a zip code search to find independent advisors in their community. Since the directory was launched in 2013, investors have conducted more than 300,000 searches, of which 65 percent led to a phone call, website click or email to an advisory firm.

And even before Schwab completes its integration with Ameritrade, the Independent Difference campaign this year profiles some independent investment advisors that use Ameritrade’s custody services and has added some Ameritrade firms to the advisor directory.

Schwab’s ad campaign and educational website have helped elevate investor awareness about the many benefits of working with independent RIAs, including customized guidance, competitive fee structures and the opportunity to build deeply personal and trusted relationships. And by walking through key questions investors should ask when seeking an advisor who is right for them, the program has helped shine a positive light on the broader RIA community.

“When we first launched this campaign, many investors were unfamiliar with the difference between independent advisors and traditional brokers, so we put our education and advertising muscle to work on behalf of our RIA clients. We are passionate about this work,” said Susan Forman, head of marketing for Schwab Advisor Services. “Our ads and educational website showcase how independent advice can make a positive difference for high-net-worth investors.”

Investing in ads that celebrate RIAs

Schwab began educating investors on the independent difference in 2011 when it introduced the “RIA Stands for You” campaign, putting actual advisors front and center while highlighting the values and standards they uphold. The campaign, rebranded “Independent Difference” in 2016, has continued to evolve and expand over time. The first national TV ads debuted in 2017, for example, while today Schwab reaches high-net-worth investors through social media channels and interactive digital experiences.

“When investors choose an advisor, it’s critical to understand how they’re compensated, the standards they uphold, and whether their financial interests are truly aligned,” said Thomas Meyer of Meyer Capital Group, a Marlton, New Jersey, advisor who is an advocate for the fiduciary approach. “A lot of financial professionals these days claim to be client-first, but that may not always be the case, which can create confusion for investors.”

To learn more, visit FindYourIndependentAdvisor.com. Those attending Schwab’s IMPACT® conference in Denver, November 1-3, can visit the Independent Difference booth at the Schwab Advisor Services center of the exhibit hall, where they can engage with interactive experiences, learn more about the campaign and explore the significant results it has generated for advisors.

The Independent Difference campaign was developed in collaboration with TRG, a Dallas-based agency.

