MultiPlan Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announces Susan Mohler, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Product Management, will discuss changes that payors are making in response to the No Surprises Act at the Texas+Covered+Health+Care+Conference in Austin, Texas on November 8.

Mohler will draw on her expertise helping payors navigate the regulatory changes predicated by the No Surprises Act, in a panel titled “Ahead of the Curve: Navigating the No Surprises Act” alongside C.J. Ehrentraut, Manager- Healthcare Consulting, Mazars US and Jessica Smith, Managing Director, Berkeley Research Group. The discussion will outline what health plans are learning from adopting guidelines in the No Surprises Act, which has dramatically changed the health plan regulatory landscape, including how plans can enhance the patient experience by using data and information technology to make compliance easier and less disruptive.

“Almost one year into the No Surprises Act, many healthcare payors have a new appreciation for the complexity of the NSA, and recognize they need help navigating it,” said Mohler. “MultiPlan’s end-to-end solution starts by identifying surprise bills, and can manage the entire process, including IDR for healthcare payors as well. We understand their pain points and have evolved our solutions to address them. I’m pleased to have this opportunity to share observations and recommendations at TAHP.”

MultiPlan is a Platinum Sponsor of the event, which is the largest event of its kind in Texas, and brings together decision makers from across the healthcare spectrum.

Mohler spearheads MultiPlan’s services supporting NSA and transparency requirements, and has presented to health plans, brokers and TPAs at industry conferences and webinars on these topics. With over 20 years of healthcare experience, she oversees marketing and product strategies, leading the company’s product management, sales support, marketing and communications functions.

For additional information about MultiPlan’s surprise billing and transparency solutions, please visit MultiPlan’s Knowledge Hub https%3A%2F%2Fwww.multiplan.us%2Fcategory%2Fsolutions%2Fno-surprises-act%2F.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients' needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

About the Texas Covered Health Care Conference + Expo

Texas Covered is the largest event of its kind in Texas and brings the state’s health benefits industry and decision-makers from across the health care spectrum together. It provides an opportunity for health plans, providers, regulators, legislators, journalists, academics, and others to network, discuss, and learn more about the latest industry issues and innovations.

