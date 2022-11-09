One of World's Largest Oil & Gas Services and Logistics Companies Sponsoring SOBRcheck Demonstrations

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that its entering the oil and gas industry through multi-site SOBRcheck™ demonstrations, as sponsored by TerraTech - one of the world's largest oilfield services and logistics providers.

Oil and gas experiences the highest rate of binge drinking of any industry in the United States [1]:

Across all industries and occupations, binge drinking is most common among oil and gas extraction workers at 26%

Four other safety-sensitive occupations critical to oil and gas rank in the first five positions for excessive drinking, including construction; installation, maintenance & repair; production; and transportation

Per the 2021 US Census, these oil and gas occupations employ more than 50,000 workers

Across all occupations, the industry employs over 100,000 people [2]

The National Institute of Health defines binge drinking as men consuming five or more alcoholic drinks per drinking occasion, or women consuming four or more alcoholic drinks per occasion.

"Drinking on the job makes for dramatic deadlines, and it is an epidemic in America. But the silent problem facing organizations is employee binge drinking the night prior," said SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini. "It can take an hour or more to metabolize each ounce of alcohol, so numerous drinks even hours before work can result in impairment well into a shift - significantly increasing the risk of injury to not only the employee, but to his or her co-workers as well. Existing detection solutions do not account for this more subtle assault on workplace safety.

"We believe that uniform pre-entry and pre-exit screening through SOBRcheck can help change binge drinking behavior, and we expect these demonstrations to provide the oil and gas industry definitive proof of concept and open a path to revenue."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

