WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team, player and social media platform development in India, today announced that noted esports event producer Kim Meltzer, CVEP (Gamer Tag ‘Esports Mom') has joined the Company as managing director.

Kim is a 30-year veteran in the event, hotel, and hospitality industry, producing more than 500 corporate, entertainment, pharmaceutical, technology and esports events to date. For over ten years, Kim has focused her career exclusively on global esports events supporting brands, the community, production, publishers, developers, high school, college and professional players, as well as influencers. Kim was a finalist for the ‘Unsung Hero' award at the 2018 Esports Awards, and then brought the event from London to Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas - tripling their audience - and has now brought the Esports Awards to Resorts World in Las Vegas on December 13th, 2022. She also holds the Certified Virtual Events Producer (CVEP) professional designation.

Mobile Global Esports Managing Director Kim Meltzer

"Kim's experience and relationships with top-tier esports brands and sponsors represents a significant addition to our Mobile Global Esports operations team," said Company CEO David Pross. "Her ideas and drive are innovative and invigorating and her esports relationships world-wide will prove vital to the future of the MOGO family."

"Our strategy is to bring value back to the gamer while producing top-tier events that speak to the needs of the global esports industry," said Mobile Global Esports Managing Director Kim Meltzer, CVEP, "as well as bringing Indian and south Asian gamers into the worldwide competitive esports universe. Everyone involved is essential to our future - our investors, players, universities, brands, management, advisors, and event producers - all working together toward the same goals while facilitating communication, connectivity, and collaboration. This is an exhilarating opportunity and I'm proud to be part of the team."

Kim Meltzer is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Destination Esports, a women-owned and led full-service experiential esports creative group, specializing in the convergence of the digital and human experience within the esports ecosystem. Through their unique approach to activating brands and their products, Kim, and Destination Esports has set new standards for live and digital esports experiences on a global scale.

Kim Meltzer presenting at the 2019 Esports Travel Summit in Atlantic City, NJ

A sampling of the esports-related events Kim has helped produce are Esports Awards, Rocket League Championship Series, Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Press Junket, Amazon/Twitch Prime/Riot/TwitchCon, Destiny Press Review, Lineage 2 Revolution/TwitchCon, Call of Duty: Ghosts Reveal, Vainglory/Rocket League NA/World Events, Call of Duty Esports Tournament, Call of Duty Black Ops II Press Junket, ANIME Expo, Beyond the Summit TV/Dota 2, Best Buy Harry Potter National Event, inaugural DREAMHACK events in Austin and Denver, Call of Duty MW3 Press Junket, Call of Duty XP 2011, BlizzCon, Heroes Americas NA live Champs, Vegas, Call of Duty Experience Press Junket, Call of Duty Esports Championships and the Call of Duty Metallica Concert.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

