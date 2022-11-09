SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI).

OneMeta AI announced today that Orlando Kelm has joined its Board of Advisors.

Saul Leal, CEO, stated, "We are honored that Orlando has joined our Advisory Board. Orlando has been a professor at the University of Texas for more than thirty years where he has taught Spanish, Portuguese, and linguistics. Orlando also serves as Director of the University of Texas Portuguese Flagship. Orlando specializes in issues related to business culture, cultural aspects of international business, and foreign language education. Orlando brings a keen sense of linguistics knowledge and experience to our real time AI translation products. We look forward to his contributions to further enhance our products."

About OneMeta AI

ONEMETA AI is a stack of cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies that solve everyday communication problems with an innovative and pragmatic approach. From Natural Language Processing to Sentiment Analytics and from Behavioral Prediction to Metaverse enhancement, OneMeta AI is solving communication problems that elevate our human potential and disrupt our economies.

