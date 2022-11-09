REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist'' or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO), releases proprietary supplement lines to extend the results of psychedelic medicine outcomes.

Through a proprietary blend of vitamins, anti-inflammatories and known cognitive enhancing ingredients, Revive+ and Restore+ have been formulated to enhance psychedelic therapy.

“Providing a comprehensive wellness offering to our clients continues to be our focus. With the launch of these products, we’re building on our commitment to mental wellness offerings driven directly by research” said Kathryn Walker, Founder and CEO of Revitalist.

Benzinga reported on August 01, 2022, “28% of Americans have tried at least one psychedelic drug” showing this product is applicable to over 93 Million people. The proprietary ingredient line is combined with brain stimulating vitamins and adaptogen mushrooms to promote positive brain growth. These supplements can be taken daily with or without the combination of psychedelics.

The trademarked supplement line, “Vital+”, offers a morning supplement, “Revive+”, and an evening supplement, “Restore+”. Each supplement is $45 USD for a 30 day supply, or $72 USD for a bundled purchase of both supplements.

These products are currently available in Revitalist’s network of US clinics as well as online at RevitalistClinic.com%2FVital

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness, Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space as an advanced behavioral and medical provider. For additional information please visit Revitalist.com.

