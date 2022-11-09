Strengthens North American Distribution Network

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Global Industrial Company ( NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the opening of its new distribution center in Toronto, Canada, which has commenced full operations, including outbound shipments to customers. The state-of-the-art distribution center, which replaces a smaller facility in the Toronto area, is designed to allow Global Industrial to increase service levels to customers in Canada and significantly shorten delivery times. With the new facility, Global Industrial expands its distribution center footprint and inventory capacity in Canada by more than three times, increases fulfillment autonomy in the region and provides additional capacity to support future growth.

Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We have seen tremendous growth in Canada and the additional capacity this distribution center provides will allow us to support our Canadian customers in a more direct and efficient manner. We believe our larger presence in Canada will enhance overall customer satisfaction and support long-term growth in the market."

Global Industrial has an integrated North American footprint of seven distribution centers serving customers across the U.S. and Canada. The Company's distribution centers encompass approximately 3 million square feet of warehouse space and are located in Buford, GA, Robbinsville, NJ, Las Vegas, NV, DeSoto, TX, Pleasant Prairie, WI, and in Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The Toronto distribution center is more than 300,000 square feet and LEED Certified.

