CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Mace Security International ( OTCQX:MACE, Financial) a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, is pleased to announce a co-branding partnership with F3 Defense, a manufacturer and designer of mobile pepper spray deployment systems and recipient of the Maine 2022 Manufacturer of the Year Award. The agreement contemplates the offering of two new systems, the Mace Brand F3 Defense Passenger Protection System and the Mace Brand F3 Defense The Truck Stop™ Commercial Vehicle Protection System, which are designed for automobiles and trucks respectively and will be powered by Mace's MAG 9 12 oz pepper spray. "We are excited to partner with F3. Mike Mercer, founder of F3, and his team have created a unique solution that will help keep commercial, law enforcement and civilian drivers safe in their vehicles" said Daniel Brass, Mace's Channel Director of Sales. "Both systems are powered by Mace and Mace will be the exclusive partner to F3 in the commercial and civilian markets for these products." The systems will be sold exclusively by Mace to the retail and automotive markets, firearms distributors, trucking associations and the trucking segment.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

