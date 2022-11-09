CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in the Woodford Shale of Oklahoma. The property consists of a 0.62% royalty interest in 160 acres currently producing 45 mcfpd and 5 bopd from 1 vertical well. Orion now has mineral ownership in 30,481 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"We are going on a buying spree for producing oil and gas properties. This week we have negotiated and anticipate closing on a non-operated working interest in 9 wells located in East Texas. This week we have also negotiated and anticipate closing another operated property in West Texas." Commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion. Oil and gas properties are very expensive, and we have been able to grow organically without issuing new shares or taking on loans."

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

Thomas Lull, President

[email protected]

Phone: 760-889-3435

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723467/Orion-Announces-an-Acquisition-in-the-Woodford-Shale-of-Oklahoma



