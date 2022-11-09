VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / CMC Metals Ltd. ( TSXV:CMB, Financial)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an initiative to develop Company policies and a manual relating to environmental, social and governance ("ESG") issues.

John Bossio, Chairman notes, "This initiative is a great first step in addressing our collective will to ensure our corporate philosophy and operational plans serve to mitigate and adapt project impacts on the environment, climate change, local participation, indigenous concerns and participation, local communities, project benefits, employee safety and satisfaction."

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO notes "Finding the best way to operationalize issues encompassed within ESG is important for all exploration and mining companies. Our aim is that this initiative will evolve over the foreseeable future in particular in the area of addressing the needs and concerns of local indigenous groups and communities directly affected by our projects. In this manner we can increase the competitiveness of our projects and de-risk both short- and long-term goals and objectives. Determining how indigenous knowledge and participation within this project will be fundamental to our future success."

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon) and Amy and Silverknife claims (north-central British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Logjam (Yukon), Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland).

On behalf of the Board:

"John Bossio"

John Bossio, Chairman

CMC METALS LTD.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

"This news release may contain certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles and exploitation activities and developments. In this release disclosure regarding the potential to undertake future exploration work comprise forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks, including the ability of the Company to raise the funds necessary to fund its projects, to carry out the work and, accordingly, may not occur as described herein or at all. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, the impact of the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic crisis and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for information on these and other risk factors, available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation."

