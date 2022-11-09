DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that Mid-Hudson Cable, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, digital television and digital voice services in the Hudson Valley, New York area, has chosen DZS fiber access technology as the foundation for upgrading its existing fiber infrastructure to a world-class next-generation network capable of delivering symmetric data rates of 10 Gigabits per second today and beyond in the future. The new infrastructure will be built on the recently announced multi-terabit DZS Velocity V6 system, which delivers industry-leading performance.

Mid-Hudson Cable has been building out their fiber network and an established fiber backbone throughout their service area for several years. Their strategic plan is to complete their FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) buildout across their entire network over the next year and a half. This includes upgrades to new systems capable of multi-gigabit services that will pass over 45,000 homes and businesses. Already recognized by BroadbandNow as one of the top 3 fastest internet providers in New York state, this leap in technology will position Mid-Hudson Cable to be at the top of this geographic region for the foreseeable future.

“Mid-Hudson Cable is proud to make this forward-looking investment to raise our network to a whole new level and ensure that we will continue to lead the Hudson Valley area in performance, capacity, reliability and value for many years to come,” said James Reynolds, CEO, Mid-Hudson Cable. “As our region becomes home to more and more professionals, families and businesses moving in from New York City and other urban areas, we are pleased to provide them with connectivity levels that are superior to those they previously enjoyed. The state-of-the-art DZS technology we are deploying offers us not just symmetrical 10-gig service levels today, but also a clear path to 50-gig and even higher speeds going forward. These levels of performance will soon become essential as more people are increasingly using bandwidth-intensive, latency-sensitive services like online gaming, virtual and augmented reality, Ultra High Definition (UHD) virtual conferencing and telemedicine across a growing number of devices.”

“DZS is thrilled to enable Mid-Hudson Cable to upgrade their existing infrastructure with our disruptive solutions,” said Drew Finkelstein, Chief Customer Officer – Americas, DZS. “Delivering an industry-leading performance, capacity and density, the DZS Velocity V6 system is an ideal choice for service providers like Mid-Hudson Cable looking to leapfrog their competition and transform their existing networks with in-place upgradeable investments that can cost-effectively scale and pivot to 50-gig and beyond as new applications emerge, data-rate needs increase and high-performance demands skyrocket.”

DZS offers what it believes is the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of subscriber, packet-optical, and cloud solutions to ensure the highest levels of network performance and multi-gigabit user experience—enabling the seamless transformation from service providers to experience providers. DZS solutions are standards-based, have proven interoperability with most vendors’ equipment, and can be readily managed and orchestrated alongside third-party solutions.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com.

About Mid-Hudson Cable

Mid-Hudson Cable has been providing services to Southern Albany, Columbia and Greene Counties for more than 50 years. Mid-Hudson offers a complete suite of telecommunications services that its customers have come to rely on. As an employee-owned company with a team of over 90 experienced technical and service staff, Mid-Hudson’s senior management team holds extensive experience in the management of cable systems and fiber data networks.

As one of the few remaining independent service companies, Mid-Hudson has distinguished itself for deploying state-of-the-art services comparable to the major companies in the industry. On three different occasions, the company has received the Gilbert Award, the highest award granted by the Cable Television and Telecommunications Association of New York for outstanding community service. In 2019 and 2020 BroadbandNow has recognized Mid-Hudson as one of the Top 10 fastest internet providers, nation-wide and Top 3 in New York State. Mid-Hudson understands the significance of deploying telecommunications infrastructure throughout the region in support of initiatives to encourage economic development. For more information visit mhcable.com.

About DZS

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud edge software solutions.

