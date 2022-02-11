First National Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 363 stocks valued at a total of $1.72Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.78%), SPY(3.78%), and MSFT(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First National Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

First National Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:META by 59,577 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/02/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $92.65 per share and a market cap of $245.97Bil. The stock has returned -71.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 145,156 shares of ARCA:JPST for a total holding of 275,116. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/02/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0092 per share and a market cap of $22.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 50,152 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 593,315. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.32 per share and a market cap of $2,368.13Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-book ratio of 46.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 63,441 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 178,027. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/02/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $111.475 per share and a market cap of $459.18Bil. The stock has returned 77.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, First National Trust Co bought 81,562 shares of ARCA:MDYG for a total holding of 726,309. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.84.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $65.4299 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -20.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

