VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Victory Capital Management is a private investment manager that can trace its history back to 1894. The company currently is headquartered in Cleveland and has additional locations in Cincinnati, Greenwood Village, Birmingham, Cincinnati, Boston, Denver, Rocky River and New York City. Victory Capital Management acts as an asset management subsidiary under the financial services company KeyCorp. The company employs over 300 employees and provides a variety of services for both institutions and individuals, including equity investments such as deep-value equity, diversified core equity, large cap growth equity, intrinsic value equity, international equities, and hybrid and structured cash strategies. Although Victory Capital Management mainly focuses on individuals as clients, its diverse line of clients also include banking institutions, high net worth individuals, pooled investment vehicles, Taft-Hartley, charities, corporations, pension and profit sharing plans, and state and municipal government organizations. The company operates through nine independent investment firms, each, although acting as subsidiaries, having an independent company culture and investment practices. Victory Capital Management provides its subsidiaries with “robust distribution and operational platform” that allows them to place their operations on. The company focuses on four core principals to run its business: build trust, to make sure commitments are fulfilled and that clients are satisfied; respect autonomy, to allow its investment franchises to make their own decisions and act as independent companies; invest personally, to oversee their clients success through internal investment efforts; and create alignment, to all work towards the goal of making sure their clients achieve success. The company’s investments are diversified, placing assets in global equity, convertible securities, and fixed income markets, also investing in the growth, value, and core stocks of various companies. Victory Capital Management utilizes both top down and bottom up investment approaches with a mix of quantitative and qualitative approaches. Some of its mutual funds include its Fund for Income, Sycamore Established Value Fund, NewBridge Global Equity Fund, and Diversified Stock Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2697 stocks valued at a total of $85.67Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.08%), MSFT(1.76%), and UITB(1.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 3,063,313 shares of NYSE:CCK for a total holding of 3,115,827. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.24.

On 11/02/2022, Crown Holdings Inc traded for a price of $67.52 per share and a market cap of $8.08Bil. The stock has returned -35.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,825,413 shares of NYSE:FNV for a total holding of 1,835,050. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.71.

On 11/02/2022, Franco-Nevada Corp traded for a price of $123.41 per share and a market cap of $23.63Bil. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franco-Nevada Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.25 and a price-sales ratio of 18.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VFC by 4,536,175 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.14.

On 11/02/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $28.48 per share and a market cap of $11.03Bil. The stock has returned -57.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-book ratio of 3.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VLO by 1,796,926 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 11/02/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $127.85 per share and a market cap of $49.05Bil. The stock has returned 72.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,689,850 shares of NAS:SWKS for a total holding of 2,378,800. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 11/02/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $86.31 per share and a market cap of $13.86Bil. The stock has returned -48.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-book ratio of 2.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

