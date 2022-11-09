Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it served as lead advisor to Ned Stevens Gutter Cleaning (Ned Stevens), a portfolio company of AVALT, on its sale to Cobepa S.A. (Cobepa). Cobepa completed the acquisition in partnership with Ned Stevens’ existing management team and The Jordan Company (TJC). AVALT will remain a minority investor in the company. Ned Stevens is one of the country’s fastest growing and trusted providers of gutter cleaning and other exterior residential services. The transaction was led by Brent+Spiller, Zach+Ledwith, Christian Brumbaugh and Ricko Eriksson of the Harris Williams Consumer+Group.

“Ned Stevens is a leader in the exterior home services space and has thrived under AVALT’s ownership. It has been exciting to see Ned Stevens’ continued growth and evolution, and we look forward to Ned Stevens’ continued success under Cobepa’s ownership,” said Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“Investors continue to remain interested in residential services because of its strong fundamental drivers across economic environments, value creation opportunities through significant whitespace potential and clear benefits of scaled platforms. Ned Stevens checks all of those boxes and then some, and we are honored to have helped the Ned Stevens team find a great partner in Cobepa,” said Zach Ledwith, a director at Harris Williams.

“The Harris Williams team worked side by side with our team to find the right partner for Ned Stevens. Their expertise in residential services and market knowledge were critical to driving a great outcome. We are excited for all the growth ahead of us in our next chapter with Cobepa,” said Rob Rapuano, CEO of Ned Stevens.

Ned Stevens is one of the country’s fastest growing and trusted gutter cleaning and home maintenance companies. Since its founding in 1965 in Fairfield, New Jersey, Ned Stevens has expanded its service offerings and geographic footprint, servicing 15 states and Washington D.C. The company has earned multiple accolades and thousands of five-star reviews thanks to its commitment to complete customer satisfaction. Ned Stevens employs an experienced team of gutter and home maintenance providers that give homeowners back their safety, time, and peace of mind.

AVALT is a family office that invests only its own principals' capital in high quality companies that have significant long-term potential. AVALT builds truly collaborative partnerships with management teams to drive significant growth and change in their businesses. AVALT’s permanent and flexible capital supports those companies as they achieve their full potential, without regard to any fund structure or fixed time horizon.

Cobepa is an independent, privately held investment company with offices in New York, Brussels, and Munich. Cobepa manages a diverse portfolio of private equity investments representing approximately $4.2 billion of equity capital. Cobepa invests in leading companies with superior business models, sustainable market positions and leading management teams. In the U.S., Cobepa is primarily focused on investments in the healthcare, business services, and tech-enabled services sectors.

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle market private equity firm that has raised funds with original capital commitments in excess of $19 billion with a 40-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including diversified industrials; technology, telecom, and utility; logistics and supply chain; and consumer and healthcare. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years, and they are supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York; Chicago; and Stamford, Connecticut.

