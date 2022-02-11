CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 118 stocks valued at a total of $401.00Mil. The top holdings were XLK(7.01%), MSFT(4.20%), and XLV(3.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO bought 7,329 shares of NAS:ORLY for a total holding of 7,929. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $699.44.

On 11/02/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $831.405 per share and a market cap of $52.23Bil. The stock has returned 33.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:BKNG by 2,827 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 11/02/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1833.45 per share and a market cap of $72.95Bil. The stock has returned -25.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-book ratio of 18.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:RTX by 44,905 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 11/02/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $95.64 per share and a market cap of $140.24Bil. The stock has returned 11.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CHEMUNG CANAL TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:XLE by 56,597 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 11/02/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $90.15 per share and a market cap of $42.95Bil. The stock has returned 62.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 15,262 shares in NYSE:ROK, giving the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.17 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Rockwell Automation Inc traded for a price of $243.69 per share and a market cap of $28.01Bil. The stock has returned -28.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rockwell Automation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-book ratio of 11.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

