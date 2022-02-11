LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1210 stocks valued at a total of $19.29Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.39%), MSFT(6.01%), and AMZN(2.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 438,956 shares of NAS:AVGO for a total holding of 919,152. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $510.87.

On 11/02/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $469.72 per share and a market cap of $190.11Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 9.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 6.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,926,270 shares of NYSE:BF.B for a total holding of 2,145,780. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.72.

On 11/02/2022, Brown-Forman Corp traded for a price of $67.665 per share and a market cap of $32.49Bil. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brown-Forman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-book ratio of 11.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.41 and a price-sales ratio of 8.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 251,089 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 573,275. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/02/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $550.84 per share and a market cap of $514.63Bil. The stock has returned 23.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-book ratio of 6.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 1,200,596 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $89.52 per share and a market cap of $1,158.13Bil. The stock has returned -38.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 2,478,013 shares. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 11/02/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $47.415 per share and a market cap of $264.09Bil. The stock has returned 7.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 3.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

