Middleton & Co Inc/MA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $657.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.30%), AMZN(5.10%), and GOOGL(3.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Middleton & Co Inc/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 266,062 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 3.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.92 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.915 per share and a market cap of $38.39Bil. The stock has returned -8.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Middleton & Co Inc/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 92,020 shares. The trade had a 2.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/02/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $250.69 per share and a market cap of $182.44Bil. The stock has returned -19.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-book ratio of 4.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.08 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 75,694-share investment in NYSE:AMT. Previously, the stock had a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $256.93 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $209.365 per share and a market cap of $97.38Bil. The stock has returned -23.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-book ratio of 15.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.54 and a price-sales ratio of 9.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 232,444 shares in BATS:FLOT, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.1497 per share and a market cap of $9.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 163,037 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.99 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.285 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

