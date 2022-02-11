DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $715.00Mil. The top holdings were HTLF(9.95%), VTV(5.95%), and VUG(4.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 30,108 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.2754 per share and a market cap of $102.15Bil. The stock has returned -1.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NAS:ACWX by 70,104 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.5.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $41.86 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -24.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in ARCA:VOX by 27,781 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.1.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Communication Services ETF traded for a price of $82.76 per share and a market cap of $2.31Bil. The stock has returned -41.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 26,335 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/02/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $103.535 per share and a market cap of $188.47Bil. The stock has returned -39.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 60.10, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO bought 23,400 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 114,760. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $89.47 per share and a market cap of $1,154.86Bil. The stock has returned -38.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

