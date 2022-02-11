GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $4.33Bil. The top holdings were KNSL(3.95%), EXLS(2.83%), and EXPO(2.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LHCG by 242,706 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.19.

On 11/02/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $167 per share and a market cap of $5.17Bil. The stock has returned 24.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.30, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,170,270 shares in NAS:CERT, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.48 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Certara Inc traded for a price of $12.1 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned -72.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Certara Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.84 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The guru established a new position worth 104,785 shares in NAS:MLAB, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.43 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Mesa Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $132.82 per share and a market cap of $704.22Mil. The stock has returned -56.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mesa Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 124,897 shares of NAS:OMCL for a total holding of 964,465. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.05.

On 11/02/2022, Omnicell Inc traded for a price of $51.505 per share and a market cap of $2.28Bil. The stock has returned -70.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omnicell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 76,386 shares of NAS:SPSC for a total holding of 380,747. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.23.

On 11/02/2022, SPS Commerce Inc traded for a price of $123.44 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned -15.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPS Commerce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.21, a price-book ratio of 8.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.27 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

