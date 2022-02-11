DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1381 stocks valued at a total of $33.85Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.69%), AAPL(3.59%), and LIN(2.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 949,659 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 3,448,472. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 11/02/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $137.53 per share and a market cap of $342.52Bil. The stock has returned -47.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-book ratio of 14.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.47 and a price-sales ratio of 11.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 383,747 shares of NYSE:LHX for a total holding of 486,138. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.6.

On 11/02/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $241.015 per share and a market cap of $46.09Bil. The stock has returned 12.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced their investment in NAS:LRCX by 195,622 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.18.

On 11/02/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $412.78 per share and a market cap of $56.24Bil. The stock has returned -27.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 712,630 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 8,705,310. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 11/02/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $89.47 per share and a market cap of $1,154.86Bil. The stock has returned -38.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-book ratio of 4.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 470,181 shares of NYSE:PNC for a total holding of 579,886. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.

On 11/02/2022, PNC Financial Services Group Inc traded for a price of $161.26 per share and a market cap of $65.07Bil. The stock has returned -20.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

