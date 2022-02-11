JABODON PT CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $74.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(68.19%), HLTH(18.56%), and APTMU(13.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JABODON PT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, JABODON PT CO bought 14,946 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 141,546. The trade had a 7.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $382.8 per share and a market cap of $363.74Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 129,530-share investment in NAS:FISV. Previously, the stock had a 5.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.06 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $103.34 per share and a market cap of $65.78Bil. The stock has returned 4.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.90 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 45,500-share investment in NYSE:MCD. Previously, the stock had a 5.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $246.29 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $274.43 per share and a market cap of $201.67Bil. The stock has returned 12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.96 and a price-sales ratio of 8.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 32,325-share investment in NYSE:UNP. Previously, the stock had a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.26 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $196.61 per share and a market cap of $120.98Bil. The stock has returned -16.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-book ratio of 10.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 219,765-share investment in NAS:CSX. Previously, the stock had a 3.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.67 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $29.185 per share and a market cap of $61.26Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-book ratio of 4.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.28 and a price-sales ratio of 4.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

